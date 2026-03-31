VA appeals court blocks Prince William 'Digital Gateway' data center project

The Brief A Virginia appellate court blocked the "Digital Gateway" data center in Prince William County, finding the approval process flawed and neighbors had the right to challenge it. The decision halts the 22-million square foot complex near Manassas National Battlefield Park, citing concerns like construction and generator noise. Residents celebrated the ruling, while the county said it is reviewing the decision and the land will likely stay with its owners.



A Virginia appellate court has blocked a massive data center project in Prince William County, delivering a victory for neighbors who have opposed the development for three years.

The court agreed with a lower court that the project’s approval process was flawed and that residents had the right to sue to stop it, according to court documents reviewed by FOX 5.

Project halted

Timeline:

The decision effectively halts what would have been a 22-million square foot data center complex near Manassas National Battlefield Park along Pageland Lane — one of the largest of its kind in the world. The project, known as the "Digital Gateway," had initially been approved three years ago but faced repeated legal challenges.

File Photo.

What they're saying:

Elena Schlossberg, a Gainesville resident and leader of the grassroots group "The Coalition to Protect Prince William County," called the decision a long-awaited win.

"It’s time to close this horrendous chapter of the Digital Gateway and move forward," Schlossberg told FOX 5. She added that the case could still be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, noting that both the circuit court and the appellate court reinforced that the project’s approval process was defective.

The appellate court’s opinion also cited concerns about "noise during construction or noise from emergency generators used during electrical outages," underscoring the project’s impact on nearby residents, according to the court ruling.

What's next:

A spokesperson for Prince William County told FOX 5 that the county is reviewing the court’s decision.

"The County Attorney will then provide legal advice to the Board. Since the decision can be appealed within 30 days, and therefore is not yet final, this is still active litigation," the spokesperson said. The county also emphasized that it does not comment on active litigation.

As for the land, FOX 5 was told it will likely remain with its original owners.

Reports indicate that all deals included language stating the transactions would not be finalized until legal proceedings concluded, though one resident reportedly cashed out.