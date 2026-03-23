US Park Police officer shot, critically injured in DC

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The Brief A member of the United States Park Police was shot Monday in Southeast Washington, D.C. Officials say the officer was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police have issued multiple road closures in connection with the investigation.



A member of the United States Park Police was shot Monday in Southeast Washington, D.C., according to the D.C. Police Union.

Officer transported, road closures issued

What we know:

The incident occurred in the 5000 block of Queens Stroll Place SE. Officials say the officer was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police have issued multiple road closures in connection with the investigation Monday evening. The affected areas include the 5000 through 5100 block of Queens Stroll Place SE, the 5000 block of Benning Road SE from H Street to Southern Avenue SE, and the 4600 block of Hillside Road SE from Benning Road to 46th Street SE. Officials say there is no vehicular or pedestrian traffic allowed in these areas, and the public is urged to avoid the scene and follow police directions. Closures remain subject to change.

A heavy law enforcement presence remains in the area as investigators work to determine what led to the shooting.

The police union said members are "sending prayers" for the injured officer and their colleagues.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the officer’s identity or any suspect information.

This is a developing story—check back for updates.