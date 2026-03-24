US Park Police officer released from hospital after DC ambush shooting; suspect search continues

The Brief A Park Police officer was seriously wounded in an ambush in Southeast D.C. Two suspects opened fire on the officer’s unmarked vehicle during an undercover operation. The veteran officer’s injuries are non‑life‑threatening as the search for the suspects continues.



A U.S. Park Police officer has been released from the hospital after being seriously wounded Monday in the District after being shot in what the agency’s chief described as an ambush.

What we know:

Authorities say two suspects opened fire around 7:30 p.m. as the officer was driving an unmarked white Tesla in the 5000 block of Queens Stroll Place in the southeast.

The officer was part of an undercover operation connected to an earlier incident on Park Police property.

Investigators say the suspects approached the vehicle and fired several rounds, striking the officer in the upper body. The officer managed to drive a short distance before stopping, where other officers provided aid. A Park Police helicopter flew him to a hospital. The officer is a veteran of the agency.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reported the officer was released from the hospital Tuesday morning.

D.C. police are assisting in the search for the two suspects. Heavily armed officers canvassed the neighborhood Monday night, collecting evidence and looking for surveillance video or witnesses.

The investigation remains active.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ US Park Police officer seriously wounded in DC ambush; search for 2 suspects continues