Teen arrested after double shooting at Woodbridge high school football game

A 17-year-old boy is in custody after a double shooting late last month near a high school football game in Prince William County.

The unidentified suspect was apprehended Friday by U.S. Marshalls in North Carolina, where the suspect will remain until extradited to Virginia.

Police say the shooting happened during a fight in the parking lot as a football game was ending Aug. 27 at Freedom High School in Woodbridge.

Authorities say the suspect was part of a group that robbed another group in the parking lot. The suspect then opened fire into a nearby crowd, wounding two people.

Neither victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries to lower extremities, were part of the original altercation.

The suspect now faces seven criminal charges.