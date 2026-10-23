No hazardous materials found after suspicious package investigation in Northwest DC

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A suspicious package was reported in Northwest D.C. on Friday evening, prompting a police investigation.

It comes after the District's Key Bridge was shut down earlier in the day for a separate suspicious package investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit was requested by the Secret Service to respond to 17th and Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest after a report of a suspicious package Friday evening.

The scene was cleared around 4:15 p.m. and no hazardous materials were found, police said.

Earlier on Friday, the Francis Scott Key Bridge in D.C. was closed in both directions for about two hours after a suspicious package was reported near the Ukrainian Embassy in the 3300 block of M Street, Northwest.

READ MORE | Key Bridge in DC reopens following suspicious package investigation near Ukrainian Embassy

The bridge reopened around noon.