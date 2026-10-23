The Brief The Francis Scott Key Bridge in D.C. reopened after a suspicious package investigation. Police and Secret Service officers responded following reports of the suspicious item. DC police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit deployed, and no injuries were reported.



The Francis Scott Key Bridge in D.C. has reopened following a suspicious package investigation near the Ukrainian Embassy Friday morning.

D.C. Police and U.S. Secret Service officers responded around 8:40 a.m. to the 3300 block of M Street NW following reports of the suspicious item. the investigation prompted the closure of the bridge in both directions for about two hours, authorities said.

The D.C. police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was deployed to assist with the investigation at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Key Bridge in DC reopens following suspicious package investigation near Ukrainian Embassy (Barnard / WTTG)