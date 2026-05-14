Suspect wanted on attempted murder charges after Cinco de Mayo triple shooting; armed, dangerous

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The Brief Laurel police are searching for a Beltsville man wanted in a May 5 shooting. Three adults were shot during a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Laurel. Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.



A Beltsville man is wanted on attempted murder charges after three people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Laurel.

What we know:

The Laurel Police Department said an arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Dakernu Dennah, 24, of Beltsville, Maryland.

Dennah is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened May 5 in Laurel.

Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire and found three people with gunshot wounds. All three victims were taken to local hospitals for emergency medical care.

Police previously said the victims were in stable condition.

After investigating the shooting, officers identified Dennah as the suspect

What he’s wanted for

Dennah is wanted on three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder.

Police said he is also wanted on firearms-related offenses, including use of a firearm in a violent crime, handgun on person and reckless endangerment.

The backstory:

The shooting happened during a Cinco de Mayo celebration in the area of Amigos Mexican Grill on Baltimore Avenue.

Police said the shooting occurred in front of the nearby LongHorn Steakhouse that same evening.

At a separate location in the same area, officers also responded to a domestic-related stabbing. Two victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Police later said the stabbing was isolated and unrelated to the shooting. Shon Juan Cook Jr., 26, of Howard County, was identified and charged in connection with the stabbing.

City response

Following the incidents, the City of Laurel said it suspended the Use and Occupancy Permit for Amigos Mexican Grill at 13600 Baltimore Avenue.

The establishment was ordered closed effective May 8.

City officials said preliminary findings tied to the Cinco de Mayo event included alleged misrepresentation of the security plan, misrepresentation involving the Prince George’s County Board of License Commissioners and misrepresentation of the intended use of the space.

Mayor Keith R. Sydnor said the city’s Code Enforcement Office was reviewing policies and would respond as part of the investigation.

"The safety of our residents, visitors, and businesses remains our highest priority," Sydnor said. "The City of Laurel will continue working with our public safety and regulatory partners to ensure accountability and compliance with all City requirements."

What's next:

Police said Dennah remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Laurel Police Department tip line at LPDtips@laurel.md.us or call 301-498-0092.

Police said members of the public should not approach Dennah and should call law enforcement immediately.