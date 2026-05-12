Senior Assassin game prompts safety warning from Maryland law enforcement

The Brief Senior Assassin can lead to dangerous situations that are easily misinterpreted by the public. Participants may be seen carrying objects that resemble weapons or running from an "assassin." Deputies say these situations can trigger urgent responses and create unnecessary risks.



A Maryland law enforcement agency is urging high school seniors to think twice about playing "Senior Assassin," a popular end‑of‑year elimination game that can lead to dangerous situations.

What we know:

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says the game typically involves students tracking one another and using water guns in an attempt to be the last player standing. What may seem harmless, officials warn, can easily be mistaken for something far more dangerous.

In a recent Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said participants may be seen carrying objects that resemble weapons, approaching homes or vehicles unexpectedly, moving through neighborhoods late at night or running from an "assassin," which can lead to reckless driving or falls.

Deputies noted that these situations can be misinterpreted by the public, prompting calls to law enforcement.

Senior Assassin (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities must respond based on the information they have at the time, without knowing the intent behind the situation.

That can trigger urgent responses and create unnecessary risks for students, bystanders and first responders.

"For students, the safest thing is not to play," the post said. "If you're going to play, it is important that everyone remembers to play responsibly and keep safety at the center of the experience."

The Sheriff’s Office offered several safety reminders for those who choose to participate:

Use brightly colored water guns that are clearly toys

Respect neighbors and businesses

Avoid trespassing

Stay out of roadways

Drive safely without letting the game become a distraction