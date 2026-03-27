Germantown man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Montgomery Co. officers

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The Brief A Germantown man is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot at officers. Investigators say the suspect fired multiple rounds during a foot chase. Officers returned fire, and the suspect was injured and taken into custody.



A Germantown man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he fired multiple shots at Montgomery County officers during a foot chase.

What we know:

Police say the incident happened around 4:51 p.m. on March 24 in the area of Contour Road in Montgomery Village.

Officers were patrolling the area following community complaints about criminal activity, including assaults, robberies, theft, drug activity and disorderly conduct.

According to investigators, officers saw a man known to them as a drug user pacing in a parking lot. A short time later, 27-year-old Andre Duvall entered the lot and approached him.

When Duvall saw a marked police cruiser, he walked away from the area and crossed Contour Road. Officers attempted to stop him, but he ran into a nearby apartment complex.

Police say an officer chased Duvall, identified himself and gave commands to stop.

As the officer turned the corner of a building, Duvall fired multiple shots at him.

The officer took cover, reported shots fired and returned fire, striking Duvall.

Officers provided first aid until Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews arrived.

Duvall was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, later released and taken into custody.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led Duvall to fire at officers.

What's next:

Duvall is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault and multiple firearms violations.

Police say he is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions and is being held without bond.

Authorities recovered a handgun at the scene.

Body-worn camera footage is expected to be released the week of March 30.