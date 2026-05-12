Prince George’s County police officer returns after brain tumor surgery

The Brief A Prince George’s County Police Department veteran is grateful to be alive and back on duty after undergoing brain tumor surgery in September. Corporal Nashawn Taylor has returned both to the force and to the water as a Master Captain for her private boating company. Taylor said support from colleagues, family and friends, along with prayer and maintaining her physical health, helped her through recovery.



A Prince George’s County Police Department veteran is grateful to be alive and back on duty after undergoing brain tumor surgery in September.

Now, eight months later, Corporal Nashawn Taylor has returned both to the force and to the water as a Master Captain for her private boating company, reconnecting with her passion while continuing her work in law enforcement.

What they're saying:

"They were very supportive of what I went through. It was pretty much heal yourself and take your time until you're ready to come back," Taylor told FOX 5 D.C.'s Tisha Lewis.

Taylor said support from colleagues, family and friends, along with prayer and maintaining her physical health, helped her through recovery.

Now back on duty, Taylor said much of her work as she approaches retirement focuses on community engagement with young people across Prince George’s County.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of Nashawn Taylor.

Her responsibilities also include scuba diving for the department after completing multiple physical and cognitive evaluations, as well as follow-up screenings and MRIs following surgery.

"I was passing, passing and passing and they were like, ‘Here you go, get back in your car and you can come on.’ What I do in law enforcement, I work with the community anyway, so it’s very rewarding doing that," Taylor said.

Taylor’s colleague and mentor, Kwesi Dadzie, said her story has inspired others in the department.

"Her story — I tell her she needs to talk about this because it inspires others, especially women. We’re in a male-dominated field, and in her business and personally dealing with these challenges, knowing if you believe in yourself, you can make it through everything," Dadzie said.

Dadzie, who has worked with the Prince George’s County Police Department for 22 years, said he and several colleagues waited at the hospital during Taylor’s surgery and continue to view her as an inspiration.