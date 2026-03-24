Prince George’s County highlights AI, quantum computing investments

Prince George’s County leaders are spotlighting the region’s growing role in artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

What we know:

Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey presented a $1 million grant to support the University of Maryland’s public‑private partnership aimed at helping small businesses work with federal agencies using AI tools.

The funding will go to UMD’s Smith School of Business, where students will help develop a platform designed to assist local companies in solving challenges and creating job opportunities.

A two‑day Competitiveness Council Symposium began on Monday at Morgan State University and continued Tuesday at the University of Maryland, where major tech and government leaders are discussing the future of AI and quantum computing.

IonQ, a quantum computing company that originated on campus, is among the participants.

Dig deeper:

Quantum computing allows machines to process millions of possibilities at once, unlike traditional computers that handle one calculation at a time. Combined with AI, the technology could speed up medical research, solve supply chain problems and improve cybersecurity.

Officials say that being so close to Washington, D.C. lets local businesses collaborate with agencies such as NASA, NOAA, the Army Research Lab and Johns Hopkins, boosting optimism about the region’s tech future.

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