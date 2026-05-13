Police station vandalized in Gaithersburg, suspect sought
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GAITHERSBURG, MD. - The Gaithersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person accused of vandalizing the city’s police station last month.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on April 23 at the Gaithersburg Police Station, police said.
Surveillance video captured an individual wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and black shoes kicking and punching the building’s front entrance, according to investigators.
Authorities said the damage included the handicap-access button and an ID card scanner.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gaithersburg police at 301-258-6400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously.
The Source: Information from the Gaithersburg Police Department.