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Police station vandalized in Gaithersburg, suspect sought

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Published  May 13, 2026 4:48pm EDT
Maryland Crime
FOX 5 DC
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File Photo. 

The Brief

    • The Gaithersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person accused of vandalizing the city’s police station last month.
    • The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on April 23. 
    • Authorities said the damage included the handicap-access button and an ID card scanner.

GAITHERSBURG, MD. - The Gaithersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person accused of vandalizing the city’s police station last month.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on April 23 at the Gaithersburg Police Station, police said.

Surveillance video captured an individual wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and black shoes kicking and punching the building’s front entrance, according to investigators. 

Authorities said the damage included the handicap-access button and an ID card scanner.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gaithersburg police at 301-258-6400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously.

The Source: Information from the Gaithersburg Police Department. 

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