The Brief Police say a man inappropriately touched a woman at a Woodbridge department store. The suspect left the store, the woman was not injured. Investigators released a description and are asking the public for tips.



Police are searching for a man who they say inappropriately touched a woman while she shopped at a Woodbridge department store last week.

Police search for man accused of inappropriately touching woman at Woodbridge store (Prince William County Police Department)

What we know:

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on April 3 at Gabe’s on Richmond Highway.

Investigators said the 39‑year‑old woman was approached by an unknown man who touched her inappropriately before walking away. No further contact occurred, and the woman was not injured.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his mid‑20s, about 6 feet tall with a medium build, bushy hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and black‑rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703‑792‑6500.

Police search for man accused of inappropriately touching woman at Woodbridge store (Prince William County Police Department)