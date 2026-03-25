Police respond to report of grenade at Eden Center

Roads and businesses are expected to reopen shortly after reports of a grenade in the Eden Center parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The City of Falls Church Police Department and Bomb Units with the Arlington County Police and Fire Departments responded to Eden Center Wednesday afternoon to safely secure and remove the device from the area.

The scene is now clear and businesses and roads in the area should reopen by 3:00 p.m., per police.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the device was in fact a grenade.



