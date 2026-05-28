Pepco customers push back against possible rate hike

The Brief Pepco customers in Maryland pushed back against a proposed rate increase. The distribution charge request would add about $10.24 a month to the average bill. A final decision from the Public Service Commission is expected in August.



Pepco customers in Maryland are pushing back against a proposed rate increase that could raise monthly power bills, as residents voiced their concerns during a public hearing Wednesday night.

What we know:

Pepco serves about 600,000 customers in parts of Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. Many residents said they are already paying more for basic necessities and cannot absorb another increase.

The Maryland Public Service Commission held its third and final public hearing before making a decision. Pepco is requesting an increase to its distribution charge, which the company says would add about $10.24 a month to the average customer’s bill. Supply prices are also rising, something Pepco says it does not control.

The utility says additional revenue is needed to support investments that keep the system safe and reliable. Pepco Vice President Rob Leming told FOX 5 the company understands customers’ concerns and is working to address them.

Pepco says this is its first rate increase request in more than two years and points to increased electricity use and extreme weather as added strain on aging infrastructure.

The Office of the People’s Counsel, which advocates for consumers, argues the distribution rate hike amounts to a 23% increase and would total a 63% rise since 2020 if approved.

Pepco says it offers resources for customers struggling to pay their bills, along with tips for saving energy. The Public Service Commission is expected to decide on the request in August.

Pepco Assistance Programs (Maryland) | For Residential Customers

Pepco Customer Relief Fund

Assistance Finder

Bill Payment Assistance

Payment Arrangements

Budget Billing

More resources can be found online.