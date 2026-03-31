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New images show scooter sex assault suspect: police

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Updated  March 31, 2026 7:49am EDT
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FOX 5 DC
New images of scooter sex assault suspect | FOX 5 AT 6AM

New images of scooter sex assault suspect | FOX 5 AT 6AM

Police released new pictures of the man they say sexually assaulted at least four women in Woodbridge while riding an electric scooter.

The Brief

    • Police released new images of a suspect in four Woodbridge sexual assaults.
    • The attacks happened in May 2025 and on March 10, 2026 in Powell’s Landing.
    • Investigators say he fled each time on a black stand‑up electric scooter.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Police have released new pictures of the man they say sexually assaulted several women in Woodbridge while riding an electric scooter.

What we know:

Prince William County police say he’s linked to four assaults in May 2025 and on March 10, 2026, in the Powell’s Landing neighborhood.

Investigators say he fled on a black stand‑up scooter after inappropriately touching the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

New images show scooter sex assault suspect: police (Prince William County Police Department)

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince William County Police Department.

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