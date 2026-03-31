New images show scooter sex assault suspect: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Police have released new pictures of the man they say sexually assaulted several women in Woodbridge while riding an electric scooter.
What we know:
Prince William County police say he’s linked to four assaults in May 2025 and on March 10, 2026, in the Powell’s Landing neighborhood.
Investigators say he fled on a black stand‑up scooter after inappropriately touching the victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
New images show scooter sex assault suspect: police (Prince William County Police Department)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince William County Police Department.