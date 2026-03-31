The Brief Police released new images of a suspect in four Woodbridge sexual assaults. The attacks happened in May 2025 and on March 10, 2026 in Powell’s Landing. Investigators say he fled each time on a black stand‑up electric scooter.



Police have released new pictures of the man they say sexually assaulted several women in Woodbridge while riding an electric scooter.

What we know:

Prince William County police say he’s linked to four assaults in May 2025 and on March 10, 2026, in the Powell’s Landing neighborhood.

Investigators say he fled on a black stand‑up scooter after inappropriately touching the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

New images show scooter sex assault suspect: police (Prince William County Police Department)