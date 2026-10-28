National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony 2026 ticket lottery opens

The Brief The free online ticket lottery for the 2026 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony opened Wednesday. Ticket applications will be accepted until November 4 at 3 p.m. The ceremony is scheduled for December 3 at President's Park.



The free online ticket lottery for the 2026 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony opened Wednesday, offering the public an opportunity to attend the annual holiday tradition in the nation's capital.

The lottery launched October 28 at 10 a.m. and will accept applications until November 4 at 3 p.m. Applicants will be notified regarding their ticket status by November 12. This year's ceremony is scheduled for December 3 at President's Park.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, December 4, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation, the event is free to enter, though tickets are limited to five per household. All attendees, including infants, must have a ticket to enter.

Past performers at the ceremony have included Patti LaBelle, Mannheim Steamroller, and the U.S. Navy Band. Entertainers and special guests for this year's lineup will be announced at a later date.

The tradition of the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony dates back to 1923 under President Calvin Coolidge.