1 rescued as fire crews battle massive blaze at apartment building in Montgomery County

The Brief Montgomery County Fire Officials say multiple people were evacuated and one was rescued from the top floor after a fire broke out at an apartment building. The person rescued suffered some injuries but they are non-life-threatning according to Montgomery County Fire. Montgomery County Fire says about 85 personnel responded to the two-alarm fire.



A massive fire broke out at an apartment building in Montgomery County.

At this time, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue say one person was rescued from the top floor and others were assisted out of the building by firefighters.

What we know:

The fire broke out at the Sawyer Flats at 9800 Mahogany Drive, near Washington Boulevard in Gaithersburg.

"A little before 9 p.m. we received a call for the fire here,"said Montgomery County Fire spokesperson Pete Piringer. "We had some pretty heavy fire conditions."

Drone video provided to FOX 5 shows the four-story apartment building engulfed in flames, with fire shooting out of the building.

Montgomery County Fire says about 85 personnel responded to the two-alarm fire.

Resident rescued:

Montgomery County Fire says they located and rescued a person from the top floor, and several others were assisted out of the building.

"We did have somebody trapped. Firefighters did rescue somebody from the top floor. Pretty significant fire conditions. We also get a dog out. We assisted some other people out," Piringer said.

Piringer says the victim "has some injuries, but nothing life-threatening."

Making progress:

At this time, Montgomery County fire says the bulk of the blaze has been knocked down.

It's not yet clear exactly what caused the fire, but Piringer says it appears it may have started on the fourth floor balcony and spread quickly on the exterior of the building.