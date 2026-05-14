Montgomery County Council to weigh $8B budget amid major shortfall

Montgomery County leaders meet Thursday for a high‑stakes discussion on an $8 billion budget with a $150 million gap that puts hundreds of teacher and staff positions at risk.

The Brief Montgomery County leaders meet Thursday to discuss an $8 billion budget with a $150 million gap. Council members plan a straw vote on measures that could impact the school system. School advocates warn reductions could mean job cuts, program losses and larger class sizes.



FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that council members will take a straw vote on measures that could directly affect the school system.

What we know:

Montgomery County Public Schools account for 48% of all county spending, making it a central focus as officials look for areas to absorb cuts.

The MCPS budget for 2026 is nearly $3.6 billion, an 8% increase from 2025. For the next school year, the district is requesting more than $3.7 billion, citing rising costs tied to union contract pay, construction projects, transportation and other needs. School advocates warn that reductions could lead to job cuts, program losses and larger class sizes.

On Wednesday, the council narrowly approved a controversial income tax hike in a 6–5 vote. Residents earning more than $150,000 will see their rate rise from 3.2% to 3.3%, while those making less will see a decrease.

The council is scheduled to vote on a final budget May 21. After that, MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor will present his budget reconciliation to the Board of Education for action by June 4.