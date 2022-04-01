Missing Arlington man last seen in mid-March

Authorities are asking the public to help locate an Arlington man who has been missing since mid-March.

The Arlington County Police Department is searching for Shaun Spaulding, a 39-year-old white male who was last seen on the afternoon of March 15 in the 1400 block of S. Joyce Street.

Police say Spaulding is without his medication and his family is concerned for his health and welfare. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective R. Ortiz at 703-228-7402 or rortiz@arlingtonva.us.