Melting ice sends tiny house drifting down river

The Brief Drone footage captured a small summer house drifting down Lithuania’s Neris River after melting ice broke it free from its foundation. The structure belonged to influencer Simonas Dailide, who said he learned about the incident through messages from followers. Dailide later decided to demolish the damaged house, as warming conditions and shifting ice made recovery uncertain.



Drone footage captured a rare and striking moment in Vilnius, Lithuania, showing a small summer house drifting down a river after becoming detached as ice began to melt.

The unusual scene unfolded as warming temperatures broke up ice on the Neris River, carrying the structure away. The house was later identified as belonging to a local influencer, who said he learned about the incident through messages from concerned followers.

What we know:

The incident was filmed on March 10 by Titas Kazlauskis, who captured drone footage of the small house floating along the Neris River in Vilnius.

Kazlauskis said the situation developed as temperatures rose and ice on the river began to break apart.

"The huge chunks of ice started to flow, and the little house near the river was taken with it. So I filmed that little house being taken with the river," Kazlauskis said.

Reports identified the structure as belonging to Lithuanian health and lifestyle influencer Simonas Dailide.

What they're saying:

Dailide said he first became aware of the situation after being alerted by his audience online.

"I do not know what will happen next. There is still ice in the river. They will release it too, probably tomorrow," he wrote on social media.

In a follow-up video posted to his YouTube channel, he reflected on the aftermath and the decision he faced regarding the damaged structure.

"After all the events with the house, I had to make a decision. It was a difficult decision, with a lot of hesitation and doubt. I almost ordered wood to rebuild the frame, but in the end I decided to demolish it and dispose of it," he later added.

The backstory:

The drifting house appears to have been caused by seasonal changes, as warming weather led to melting ice on the Neris River. Large chunks of ice breaking apart created strong currents, ultimately dislodging the small riverside structure and carrying it downstream.

What's next:

Dailide indicated uncertainty about the immediate future following the incident, noting that more ice remained in the river and could continue to move.

He has since decided to demolish the structure rather than rebuild it, marking the end of the small summer house that briefly became an unexpected spectacle on the river.