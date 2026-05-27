MCPS offers up to $12K retirement incentive amid budget cuts: report

Maryland’s largest school district is facing significant budget cuts and is now encouraging some staff to retire.

The Brief MCPS is offering buyouts as incentive payments to free up positions and offset potential cuts. Superintendent recommended cutting a little over 430 full‑time equivalent positions to close a $36 million gap. Educators eligible for retirement have until June 5 to apply before the final budget vote.



FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports that Montgomery County Public Schools is offering buyouts as incentive payments meant to free up positions and help offset potential cuts to hundreds of teachers and staff, according to Bethesda Today.

What we know:

Employees eligible for retirement by July 1 began receiving incentive notices Friday, the publication reported. MCPS is offering a one‑time payment of $12,000 for 12‑month employees and $10,000 for 10‑month employees. It is not clear whether they would also receive accrued sick leave or other pay.

During last week’s school board meeting, the superintendent recommended cutting a little over 430 full‑time equivalent positions to close a $36 million gap. The positions include 28 central services roles affecting human resources, finance, payroll and technology, along with 113 support service positions such as school social workers and family engagement specialists.

The bulk of the proposed reductions fall within school‑based work, with more than 290 positions under review, Ramirez reports.

Not all positions slated for cuts are currently filled. Educators offered the incentive have until June 5 to apply which is one day before the school board is scheduled to take its final vote on the budget.