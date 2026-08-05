Maryland voters to decide redistricting plan targeting Andy Harris’ district

The Brief Maryland lawmakers advanced a constitutional amendment tied to congressional redistricting. The plan could add more Democratic voters to the district represented by Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Gov. Wes Moore is expected to sign the measure before it goes to voters in November.



Maryland voters will have the final say on a redistricting proposal that could reshape the district held by the state’s only Republican member of Congress.

What we know:

Maryland’s 1st Congressional District has been represented by Republican Rep. Andy Harris for eight terms.

The district covers the Eastern Shore, along with parts of Harford and Baltimore counties.

A constitutional amendment advanced by the Maryland General Assembly would allow the state to move forward with a plan that could add more Democratic voters to the district, potentially making it harder for Harris to keep the seat.

The proposal is only the first step. Maryland voters must approve the question on the November ballot before the state can move forward.

Why supporters back redistricting

Supporters argue Maryland should respond to Republican-led states that are working to eliminate or weaken Democratic congressional districts.

Gov. Wes Moore said he continues to support nationwide redistricting reform but believes Maryland must act in the meantime.

"I continue to believe that our country needs national redistricting reform. But until that happens, inaction is not an option," Moore said in a statement.

Christianne Marguerite of Progressive Maryland said voters should be able to see the proposed congressional map before deciding whether to approve the measure.

"Ideally, we’d like them to include the new map so voters can actually see what the new lines will look like and have more of a clear vision of what redistricting would be for our state in order for them to approve it on the ballot for November," Marguerite said.

What opponents say

The proposal has also drawn criticism from residents who oppose partisan redistricting by either political party.

"It’s a game being played. I don’t agree with any gerrymandering on either side," one resident of the 1st Congressional District told FOX 5.

The resident also questioned whether the plan conflicts with efforts to protect fair political representation.

"They preach about protecting democracy, things like that, all the time, and here we’re taking some away, I feel like," the resident said. "Your representation, as far as Republicans or Democrats, whatever it might be, just feels very one-sided."

Polls cited in the FOX 5 report show a majority of Maryland voters oppose partisan redistricting.

What's next:

Moore is expected to hold a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon in Annapolis.

The redistricting question will then be placed before Maryland voters on the November ballot.