Maryland early voting begins Thursday; Virginia expands early voting sites

The Brief Early voting began Thursday in Maryland as election offices brace for strong turnout. Fairfax County opened additional early voting sites Thursday to accommodate voters across the area. Virginia election officials report that more than 822,000 ballots have been cast for the midterm election.



Early voting began Thursday in Maryland as election offices brace for strong turnout, while neighboring Virginia expanded its early voting options to additional neighborhood locations ahead of the midterm election.

In Virginia, where central early voting locations have been open since Sept. 18, expanded options are now available. Fairfax County opened an additional 13 early voting sites Thursday to accommodate voters across the area.

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Already, Virginia election officials report that more than 822,000 ballots have been cast for the midterm election which is nearly double the pace seen during the 2022 midterm elections. Virginia voters are deciding races for the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, alongside three state ballot questions.

In Maryland, early voting locations opened Thursday. Races include all eight of the state's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Maryland voters will also cast ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, and state legislators, as well as deciding Ballot Question 3, which would allow partisan redistricting for congressional seats.

In both Maryland and Virginia, voters who plan to vote by mail or use a drop box must request their ballots.