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Maryland to change how juveniles are charged as adults

By
Published  April 7, 2026 4:11pm EDT
Maryland Crime
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

  • Gov. Wes Moore plans to sign the Youth Charging Reform Act, requiring most 16- and 17-year-olds charged with certain crimes to go to juvenile court first.

  • The law still allows younger teens to be charged as adults for the most serious crimes, like murder and rape.

  • Supporters say it improves fairness and outcomes, while prosecutors warn it could strain the juvenile system and impact public safety.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Wes Moore says he plans to sign new legislation reforming how juveniles can be charged as adults.

What we know:

Maryland lawmakers passed the Youth Charging Reform Act Monday night. The law requires juveniles age 16 or older who are charged with certain gun crimes and first-degree assault to go to juvenile court first, instead of being automatically charged as adults under current law.

Juveniles age 14 or older can still be charged as adults for first-degree murder and first-degree rape.

What they're saying:

The Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association opposes the bill, in part because members say the juvenile system is not equipped to handle more cases.

"The public safety side of the argument is that the quicker you can correct bad behavior, the better for society and public safety, but also for the youthful offender. That lesson is not being learned. I think pretty much everyone in the debate can agree to that. It’s not working right now," said former deputy commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department Jason Johnson. 

Montgomery County Sen. Will Smith says the legislation is intended to improve public safety outcomes. Criminal justice reform advocates say the bill could also address disparities in the system.

According to the Sentencing Project, between 2009 and 2024, 80 percent of youth charged as adults in Maryland were Black.

"I do believe that we have too many Black and brown young people in our system, men and women in general that are incarcerated. But my concern also is, don’t forget the victims. At least in Prince George’s County, our victims are Black and brown for the most part," said Prince George's County State's Attorney Tara Jackson. 

The Source: This story includes reporting from FOX 5's Katie Barlow. 

Maryland CrimeNews