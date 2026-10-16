Married couple convicted in murder of Maryland man

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The Brief A Maryland couple was convicted of murder for the death of a St. Mary's County man. The deadly shooting occurred after the victim arrived at the couple's house to drive one of them to work. David and Djhonna Jones are facing a maximum of life in prison.



A married couple has been convicted of murder in connection with the killing of a St. Mary’s County man, according to the county State’s Attorney’s Office.

What we know:

David Scott Jones, 59, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, and Djhonna Mari Jones, 47, was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder after a two-day bench trial, officials said.

On Oct. 27, 2025, a person arrived at the couple’s Lexington Park home to give one of them a ride to work, according to court documents. After getting into the car, the person began to reverse out of the driveway. However, another vehicle arrived and blocked the victim’s car.

David Jones got out of the second vehicle and began a verbal altercation with the victim. According to court records, David Jones demanded that the victim get out of the car.

The victim complied and asked David Jones to move his vehicle, but David Jones refused.

Djhonna Jones then got out of the car and went into the home to get a loaded firearm. She handed it to David Jones, who is prohibited from owning a firearm, according to court records.

A physical altercation began, and as the victim attempted to leave, David Jones shot him multiple times, killing him.

"This encounter never should have escalated to such violence. The victim was simply trying to help someone get to work when he was met with an immediate death sentence," said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. "There is nothing that can make this loss any less devastating for the people who knew and loved the victim."

David Jones faces a maximum sentence of life plus 20 years in prison, and Djhonna Jones faces a maximum sentence of life plus 25 years in prison.