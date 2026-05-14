Man stabbed, robbed by suspects on scooters in DC, police say

The Brief A man was stabbed and robbed early Thursday in northwest D.C. Police say three suspects on scooters surrounded the victim and stabbed him in the neck. The suspects fled on the scooters after taking cash and a Rolex watch.



Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed and robbed early Thursday in northwest D.C. by suspects riding scooters.

What we know:

Police said the attack happened around 4:36 a.m. in the 900 block of Florida Avenue NW. The victim told officers he was surrounded by three suspects on scooters, and that one of them threatened him, saying, "I’ll kill you, give me all your stuff."

The confrontation became physical, and the victim was knocked to the ground and stabbed in the neck. Police said one suspect went through the man’s pockets and took $400 in cash from his wallet, leaving the wallet behind. The victim also reported his Rolex watch was stolen.

Emergency crews took the man to a nearby hospital. The suspects fled on the scooters south on 9th Street NW.

Anyone with information is urged to call 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.