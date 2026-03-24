Armed man shot by police officer in Montgomery County

The Brief A man was reportedly shot by a police officer in Montgomery County. It's not clear why police were initially called to the scene, or what led up to the shooting. The person who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.



A Montgomery County police officer shot an armed man Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

What we know:

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 4:51 p.m. in the 18400 block of Lost Knife Circle.

According to MCPD, officers were patrolling a shopping center when they saw an individual acting suspiciously and attempted to stop him. The suspect then ran to an apartment complex and officers pursued him on foot.

When the officers rounded a corner in the apartment complex, they say the suspect shot at them and one officer returned fire.

The suspect was hit and the officers began to render aid until EMTs arrived. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

No additional information about the suspect has been released at this time. Police say they are still working on identifying him "fully."

MCPD says officers have been conducting routine patrols at the shopping center due to complaints from community members.

"We've had multiple complaints about activity in the shopping center and this individual was seen acting suspiciously in the shopping center," said Assistant Chief Darren Frankcke, who heads up the Patrol Services Bureau.

It's not yet clear what charges the suspect will face.