Man shot and killed in Southeast DC; $25k reward for information

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The Brief A man was shot dead in Southeast D.C. on Friday night. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction. A deadly triple shooting unfolded in Southeast D.C. less than 24 hours later.



Metropolitan police are asking for the public's help after a shooting claimed the life of a 25-year-old man in Washington, D.C., on Friday night.

What we know:

The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 3000 block of 30th Street in the Southeast section of the city around 8:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 25-year-old Deangelo Scott.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release a description of any possible suspects. The motive is also unknown.

What you can do:

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

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Dig deeper:

The deadly shooting came less than 24 hours before another deadly shooting in Southeast D.C. that killed one man and injured two others. Police are still searching for the suspects.