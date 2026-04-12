Man shot and killed in Southeast DC; $25k reward for information
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Metropolitan police are asking for the public's help after a shooting claimed the life of a 25-year-old man in Washington, D.C., on Friday night.
What we know:
The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 3000 block of 30th Street in the Southeast section of the city around 8:30 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 25-year-old Deangelo Scott.
No arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release a description of any possible suspects. The motive is also unknown.
What you can do:
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.
Dig deeper:
The deadly shooting came less than 24 hours before another deadly shooting in Southeast D.C. that killed one man and injured two others. Police are still searching for the suspects.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.