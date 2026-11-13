Man killed in Silver Spring stabbing
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SILVER SPRING, Md. - A man is dead after a stabbing in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said late Friday night.
Officers were called to the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard around 9:50 p.m. for a reported stabbing. They arrived and found a man with trauma to his body. The man died on the scene.
The scene was secured, though no suspect is in custody, police said.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Montgomery County police.
The Source: Information in this article is from Montgomery County police.