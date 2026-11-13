Man killed in Silver Spring stabbing

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The Brief A man died after a stabbing in Silver Spring Friday night. The stabbing was reported in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard. Officers found a man with trauma to his body. He died on the scene.



A man is dead after a stabbing in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said late Friday night.

Officers were called to the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard around 9:50 p.m. for a reported stabbing. They arrived and found a man with trauma to his body. The man died on the scene.

The scene was secured, though no suspect is in custody, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Montgomery County police.