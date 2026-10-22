Authorities have arrested and charged a Hyattsville man with multiple firearms offenses and other counts in connection with a deadly July 2024 shooting at a vigil for Wise High School football players killed in a car crash, police said.

The Brief Authorities arrested and charged a Hyattsville man with multiple firearms offenses in connection with deadly July 2024 shooting. Jamal Speaks is facing eight charges including reckless endangerment, first-degree assault, and illegal possession of a firearm. Officers said 24-year-old Shahid Omar Jr. was killed in the shooting, while a woman survived her injuries.



Jamal Speaks, 26, is facing eight charges including reckless endangerment, first-degree assault, and illegal possession of a firearm for his actions at the vigil, according to investigators. Despite the arrest, no one has been charged with the fatal shooting itself, and the investigation remains open.

The shooting occurred during a memorial gathering in Upper Marlboro for NFL rookie Khyree Jackson, AJ Lytton Jr., and Isaiah Hazel, who were all Wise High School alumni who died in a vehicle crash earlier that month.

RELATED: Suspect wanted in deadly double shooting at vigil for Wise HS football players killed in crash

Officers said 24-year-old Shahid Omar Jr. was killed in the shooting, while a woman who was also shot survived her injuries.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators at 301-516-2512.

Man charged in connection with deadly shooting at 2024 vigil for Wise High School football players