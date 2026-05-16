Laurel police searching for 16-year-old wanted for park shooting

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The Brief Laurel Police are searching for 16-year-old Bryan Bonilla-Barrios. Officers say Bonilla Barrios shot another boy in Discovery Park on May 15. Gunshots were reported at a second location, but no one was injured.



Police in Laurel are searching for a 16-year-old who they said shot another boy during a fight in a park on Friday.

Laurel shooting

What we know:

Officials said Bryan Bonilla-Barrios is wanted for a shooting in Discovery Park on Friday, May 15.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. According to Laurel Police, Bonilla-Barrios was involved in a fight between two groups at the park. When officers got to the scene, they found a juvenile boy with a gunshot wound in his arm.

Paramedics took the boy to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While police were investigating the shooting in the park, officers said they heard gunshots nearby on Eighth Street. When they went to search that area, they didn't find any victims.

The backstory:

The shooting in Laurel on Friday added to what was a chaotic afternoon in Prince George's County.

SUGGESTED: 2 injured, 1 in custody after multiple shootings, carjackings in Prince George's County

Around the same time as the park shooting, another man is accused of going on a carjacking and shooting spree across the county.

What they're saying:

Laurel Police say that Bonilla-Barrios is armed and dangerous, and asked anyone who has information about his location to contact them at 301-498-0092.