Join FOX 5 for a Very Merry Christmas Special on Christmas Day

By Fox 5 DC Digital Team
Holidays
Sneak peek of FOX's Christmas special!

The DMV Zone has a special sneak peek of our FOX 5 Christmas special "FOX 5 Very Merry Christmas."

WASHINGTON - FOX 5 DC is celebrating the holiday season on Christmas Day with a Very Merry Christmas Special! 

Tune in before you open your gifts from Santa (or after if you're early risers!) and catch our Very Merry Christmas Special on Saturday Dec. 25 at 7 a.m. 

Your favorite friends from the FOX 5 team are in the festive spirit, featuring songs, dances and a beautiful rendition of 'Twas The Night Before Christmas. 

Here's a sneak peek! 

'Twas The Night Before Christmas with FOX 5 DC

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the newsroom...your FOX 5 faves teamed up to wish you a very happy holiday season!

As always, there are plenty of laughs to go around this year too. 

FOX 5 BLOOPERS: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Is Santa really an elf? Your team at FOX 5 had a lot of fun reciting 'Twas the Night Before Christmas -- and just a little bit of confusion.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays from FOX 5 DC! 