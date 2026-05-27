No HazMat threat after vehicle hits liquid oxygen tank at Prince George’s care facility

Emergency crews say there is no hazardous materials threat after a vehicle struck an exterior liquid oxygen tank at a Prince George’s County assisted care facility Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported at on 19th Avenue off Chillum Road at Avondale Park, a five‑story medical assisted care facility.

HazMat response after vehicle strikes liquid oxygen tank at Prince George’s assisted care facility (Pete Piringer / )@mcfrsPIO

Montgomery County Fire spokesperson Pete Piringer said Montgomery County crews were providing mutual aid to Prince George’s County. He described the situation as a potential mass patient‑care incident.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS officials said some oxygen‑dependent patients were being evaluated by EMS crews.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.