No HazMat threat after vehicle hits liquid oxygen tank at Prince George’s care facility
CHILLUM, Md. - Emergency crews say there is no hazardous materials threat after a vehicle struck an exterior liquid oxygen tank at a Prince George’s County assisted care facility Wednesday morning.
The incident was reported at on 19th Avenue off Chillum Road at Avondale Park, a five‑story medical assisted care facility.
HazMat response after vehicle strikes liquid oxygen tank at Prince George’s assisted care facility (Pete Piringer / )@mcfrsPIO
Montgomery County Fire spokesperson Pete Piringer said Montgomery County crews were providing mutual aid to Prince George’s County. He described the situation as a potential mass patient‑care incident.
Prince George’s County Fire/EMS officials said some oxygen‑dependent patients were being evaluated by EMS crews.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Fire.