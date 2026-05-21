Maryland man charged with throwing keg through Georgetown Cupcake window

The Brief Charles Joseph Ali was arrested and charged with destruction of property on Thursday. Ali is accused of throwing a keg through the window of Georgetown Cupcakes' storefront. Employees were inside the bakery when the keg came crashing in through the window.



A Maryland man was arrested on Thursday and charged with felony destruction of property for allegedly throwing a keg through the window of a Georgetown bakery.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Georgetown Cupcake vandalized after beer keg thrown through window, police say

What we know:

Metropolitan Police officers arrested 28-year-old Charles Joseph Ali of Rockville.

The backstory:

Ali is charged with causing thousands of dollars of damage to Georgetown Cupcake.

The keg went crashing through the window around midnight Monday morning, May 18. Several employees were in the bakery at the time and were startled by the shattering glass, according to the business.

Security footage from the area showed the suspect hauling the keg down the sidewalk shortly before allegedly tossing it through the Georgetown Cupcake window.

Georgetown Cupcake estimated the cost of the damage at $10,000. The store was able to open the morning after the incident.

Big picture view:

The MPD says it's also investigating another vandalism case at a business a few miles down M Street in April, but did not say if they believe it was connected to the incident at Georgetown Cupcake.