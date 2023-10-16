Fight at Tenleytown Wawa involving 300 juveniles broken up by police

A fight involving about 300 juveniles broke out at a Wawa in Washington D.C. Friday night, police said.

Around 8:00 p.m. Friday night, MPD responded to the Tenleytown Wawa for a "Disorderly Affray" in front of the convenience store.

An "affray" is defined as "fighting by mutual consent of two or more people in some public place to the disturbance of others," according to D.C. police training materials.

Police said the "crowd of approximately three hundred juveniles" was dispersed from the area.