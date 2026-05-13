FCPS budget hearing focuses on closing $28 million gap

Fairfax County Public Schools is working to close a $28 million budget gap for the next fiscal year.

On Tuesday night, a small group of parents, teachers and students attended a public hearing to ensure their priorities were heard.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports the superintendent’s proposed budget includes investments in staffing, special education and employee pay, but with a major funding shortfall still looming, some speakers said they worry important programs could still end up on the chopping block.

Only a handful of people spoke during the hearing. Some praised the spending plan for keeping key programs intact, while others urged school leaders to protect services families rely on.

Several speakers pushed for more support for special education services. Others called for continued funding for after‑school programs and competitive teacher pay to help retain staff.

School leaders say they are trying to balance rising costs with funding as they finalize the fiscal year 2027 budget.

The School Board is expected to take a final vote on May 21. Officials say they will continue reviewing community feedback ahead of that vote.