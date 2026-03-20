Driver in custody after stolen U Haul hits multiple vehicles in Montgomery County, police say

The Brief Police say a stolen U‑Haul hit multiple vehicles across Montgomery County. The truck lost a wheel and became disabled after several collisions. The driver fled on foot but was arrested nearby; no injuries were reported.



A driver is in custody after a stolen U‑Haul truck struck several vehicles across Montgomery County on Friday morning, according to police.

What we know:

The incident began Thursday when the truck was reported stolen. Officers were first called Friday to Strathmore Road and Rockville Pike in Bethesda, where the U‑Haul reportedly hit a vehicle and continued driving.

Investigators say the truck’s front wheel came off near Nicholson Lane, where it struck another vehicle. The driver kept going until the truck became disabled after a collision at Josiah Henson Parkway and East Jefferson Street as it crossed Montrose Road.

Police say the woman behind the wheel got out and ran but was arrested a short time later in the 1700 block of East Jefferson Street near Federal Plaza. No injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation.