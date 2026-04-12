Disturbing graffiti at Bradley Hills Elementary prompts police investigation

The Brief Families in Bethesda are expressing concern after graffiti referencing the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was found at Bradley Hills Elementary. Officials say the graffiti was found on a fence near a tennis court on campus and included inflammatory language. Montgomery County Police confirmed they are investigating the incident. No suspects have been identified.



Families in Bethesda are expressing concern after disturbing graffiti referencing a major mass shooting was discovered on school property at Bradley Hills Elementary School, prompting an active police investigation.

Officials say the graffiti was found on a fence near a tennis court on campus and included inflammatory language referencing the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. School officials say the message was quickly documented and removed by facilities crews after being reported.

What they're saying:

Parents described fear and uncertainty in the aftermath of the discovery.

"We’re trying to be open about it, but at the same time, it’s talking about my only kid’s life," one parent said. "It’s just very unfortunate."

Montgomery County Public Schools said in a letter to families issued Sunday that the use of the reference appeared intended to intimidate and spread fear within the school community. Officials added that multiple divisions responded quickly, documenting the scene and beginning cleanup efforts.

What's next:

Montgomery County Police confirmed they are investigating the incident. No suspects have been identified.

School officials say they will continue to communicate with families as the investigation continues, and security concerns are reviewed.

Dig deeper:

The situation comes just days after an outdoor storage shed on school grounds was intentionally set on fire, according to school officials.

Authorities say it is not yet clear whether the two incidents are connected.