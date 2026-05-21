DHS directs flights to US from Ebola affected countries to Dulles International Airport
DULLES, Va. - The Secretary of Homeland Security is ordering all U.S.-bound flights carrying travelers who were in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within the past 21 days to land only at Washington–Dulles International Airport following the discovery of a rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak.
The rule applies to flights departing after 11:59 p.m. on May 20, 2026, and remains in effect until canceled.
RELATED: American doctor tests positive in Ebola outbreak that spurred global health emergency
Measures include screening, temperature checks, and contact tracing if needed.
DHS directs flights from Ebola affected countries to Dulles
The Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus was confirmed in northeastern DRC on May 15.
According to an Associated Press report on Thursday, 51 cases have been confirmed in Congo’s northern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, and two cases in Uganda, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday. There are 139 suspected deaths and almost 600 suspected cases.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Department of Homeland Security, the Associated Press and previous FOX 5 reporting.