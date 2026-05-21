DHS directs flights to US from Ebola affected countries to Dulles International Airport

The Secretary of Homeland Security is ordering all U.S.-bound flights carrying travelers who were in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within the past 21 days to land only at Washington–Dulles International Airport following the discovery of a rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak.

The Brief DHS orders all U.S.-bound flights from DRC, Uganda and South Sudan to land at Dulles. Rule applies to flights departing after 11:59 p.m. on May 20, 2026. Measures include screening, temperature checks and contact tracing.



The rule applies to flights departing after 11:59 p.m. on May 20, 2026, and remains in effect until canceled.

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Measures include screening, temperature checks, and contact tracing if needed.

DHS directs flights from Ebola affected countries to Dulles

The Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus was confirmed in northeastern DRC on May 15.

According to an Associated Press report on Thursday, 51 cases have been confirmed in Congo’s northern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, and two cases in Uganda, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday. There are 139 suspected deaths and almost 600 suspected cases.