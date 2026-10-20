Detectives seek vehicle in deadly Springfield hit-and-run crash
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle believed to be involved in an October 4 hit-and-run crash in Springfield that left a 44-year-old man dead.
Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department are searching for a white 2017–2022 Nissan Rogue missing its driver-side mirror and the black fender guards from the front driver-side wheel well.
RELATED: Man killed in Springfield hit-and-run crash
Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Old Keene Mill Road in the right travel lane around 8:20 p.m. when it struck Thomas Gum. Police said Gum was walking south across Old Keene Mill Road toward Backlick Road, mid-block and outside a crosswalk, when he was hit. The driver fled the scene without stopping. Speed and alcohol remain under investigation.
Gum was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-280-0543 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers of Fairfax County.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fairfax County Police Department.