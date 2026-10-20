Detectives seek vehicle in deadly Springfield hit-and-run crash

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle believed to be involved in an October 4 hit-and-run crash in Springfield that left a 44-year-old man dead.

The Brief Authorities seek a vehicle involved in an October 4 hit-and-run crash that killed a man. Detectives are searching for a white Nissan Rogue missing its driver-side mirror. Investigators believe the vehicle struck Thomas Gum before fleeing the scene.



Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department are searching for a white 2017–2022 Nissan Rogue missing its driver-side mirror and the black fender guards from the front driver-side wheel well.

RELATED: Man killed in Springfield hit-and-run crash

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Old Keene Mill Road in the right travel lane around 8:20 p.m. when it struck Thomas Gum. Police said Gum was walking south across Old Keene Mill Road toward Backlick Road, mid-block and outside a crosswalk, when he was hit. The driver fled the scene without stopping. Speed and alcohol remain under investigation.

Gum was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-280-0543 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers of Fairfax County.