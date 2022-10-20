Death investigation underway near gas station in District Heights

Detectives in Prince George's County are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon near a BP gas station.

Just after 2 p.m., officers said they responded to the 3200 block of Walters Lane for a report of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Officials assessed the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police are asking anyone who has information regarding the shooting to call

Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



