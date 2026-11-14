DC United moves on from head coach René Weiler

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The Brief D.C. United have parted with head coach René Weiler. Weiler joined the club part-way through the 2025 MLS season. In 2026, D.C. United finished 14th in the Eastern Conference, and 28th overall in Major League Soccer.



D.C. United is moving on from René Weiler after his first full season as head coach, the club announced Saturday.

What we know:

The club shared the news in a brief statement on their website Saturday.

"We would like to thank René for his commitment and contributions to D.C. United," Erkut Sogut, the club's Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "We wish him and his family all the best."

The backstory:

Weiler took over for Troy Lesesne part-way through the season in 2025, managing just eight games, according to FB Reference.

In his first full season leading the club, D.C. United went 7-12-15, finishing 14th in the Eastern Conference and 28th in Major League Soccer, ahead of just Sporting Kansas City and CF Montréal. The club finished the 2026 season 1-1-8 over its final 10 games.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear who will replace Weiler.