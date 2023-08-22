DC police searching for 2 suspects after woman injured in road rage shooting

D.C. police are searching for two suspects who reportedly fired shots at a driver in an apparent road rage incident.

Just after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 4400 block of Benning Road after shots were heard in the area.

The victim told police that, the shooting happened after one vehicle cut off another on the road. While the cars were both stopped at the intersection of Benning Road and 44th St., Northeast, a Silver pickup truck pulled up next to her car on the driver's side.

Two suspects got out of the truck, one of them pulled out a black handgun and started shooting at the victim’s car, hitting her left ear lobe and damaging her vehicle with several shots hitting the front windshield window and two tires on the driver's side. A dent was also put in the hood of the car, leaving the woman unable to drive anymore.

She was able to flag down a Capitol Heights police officer and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The suspects fled the scene before the officer could obtain any more information.

Police are searching for the suspects. Anyone with information should contact the Metropolitan Police Department.