DC police search for suspect in assault near where National Guard member was shot

D.C. police are searching for a suspect in an assault that occurred near the site where a National Guard member was shot over the weekend.

The Brief D.C. police are searching for a suspect in an assault near where a National Guard member was shot. Officials released photos of a bearded man identified as a suspect in a Sunday assault. Police arrested 41-year-old Jerrell Jackson in connection with the National Guard shooting.



Officials released photos of a man identified as a suspect in an assault that took place Sunday in the 400 block of 8th Street in southeast Washington. The images show a bearded man wearing a white shirt, a dark jacket, and light pants. Authorities ask anyone who can identify the man to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

RELATED: Suspect charged in D.C. shooting of National Guard member

It is unclear if the suspect in the assault is believed to be connected to the National Guard shooting incident. That incident happened at approximately 11:10 p.m. Sunday when a National Guard member and another man were shot as Guard members attempted to break up a fight near a D.C. Fire and EMS station on 8th Street.

On Monday, D.C. police identified the shooting suspect as 41-year-old Jerrell Jackson. Jackson was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on a police officer and emergency personnel, carrying a pistol without a license, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation remains ongoing.