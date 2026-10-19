National Guard member shot in DC

The Brief A National Guard member and a suspect were shot late Sunday night as Guard members attempted to break up a fight in D.C. D.C. police say there is no ongoing threat to the community, and both the suspect and the injured National Guard member are expected to survive. Three National Guard members returned fire, striking the suspect in the abdomen after he fired at them.



A National Guard member and a suspect were shot late Sunday night as Guard members attempted to break up a fight in southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that D.C. police say there is no ongoing threat to the community, and both the suspect and the injured National Guard member are expected to survive.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 11:10 p.m. in front of a D.C. Fire and EMS station on 8th Street SE.

D.C. Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll said a group of seven to eight National Guard members were traveling in a van when they noticed a street fight underway.

The Guard members got out of the vehicle to intervene when the suspect began shooting, police say. Guard members instructed the suspect to drop the firearm, but the suspect fired at the Guard members.

Three National Guard members returned fire, striking the suspect in the abdomen.

Both men were brought inside the fire station, and firefighters called police to the scene. The department’s Internal Affairs and Criminal Investigation Division is on scene investigating. Alnwick reports that the Guard member, who was struck in the leg, was treated at a hospital and released.

D.C. police believe the initial altercation began inside a nearby establishment. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact D.C. police.

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