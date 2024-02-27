DC police release photos of suspect wanted in deadly weekend stabbing; $25K reward offered

D.C. police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing in Northeast over the weekend.

Officers were called to Maryland Avenue and Bladensburg Road, Northeast, just before 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 53-year-old Christopher King. Police say King did not have a fixed address.

A suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

Police are currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information on this suspect, call the police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.