DC police make arrest in 2025 robbery

The Brief Police have arrested a suspect in a November 2025 robbery. Police say the suspects then assaulted the victim, stole from them and then fled the scene. The investigation continues, and a reward of up to $1,000 is available for information.



D.C. police have made an arrest in a robbery that took place in November 2025.

What we know:

According to police, around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, the suspects approached the victim inside a store in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, SE.

Police say the suspects then assaulted the victim, stole from them and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The arrest :

On Wednesday, April 1, 24-year-old George Alphonso Woodson was located and arrested during a traffic stop.

Officers at the scene discovered that Woodson was one of the suspects in the Alabama Avenue robbery, which resulted in him being charged with robbery with force and violence.

This case remains under investigation.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects.