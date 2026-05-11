The Brief Maurice Williams won a $5 million Maryland Lottery scratch‑off prize. He scanned the ticket and saw a matching number for the game’s top prize. Williams plans to buy his mother a house and save some of the winnings.



A Washington, D.C., man won a $5 million Maryland Lottery jackpot after buying a lucky scratch‑off ticket from a Hyattsville convenience store just days after his birthday.

What we know:

School bus driver Maurice Williams was on his way to work earlier this month when he stopped at the 7‑Eleven on Sheriff Road to cash in a $50 prize from the LUXE scratch‑off game. He used the winnings to buy another ticket from the same game.

Williams told lottery officials he almost missed the life‑changing win. "I didn't notice I had a matching number at first, until I scanned it," he said. "It's crazy because the matching number was 59 and I just turned 59 the other day."

When he scanned the ticket, it showed he had won the game’s $5 million top prize.

"I just sat there stuck, I mean, I couldn't believe it," he said. "I had to get my head straight."

DC man wins $5 million Maryland Lottery scratch off prize (Maryland Lottery)

Williams called his mother before putting the ticket away and heading to work. During his break, he contacted the Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. He said he tossed and turned all night and didn’t fully believe it until the prize was officially claimed.

Williams plans to use some of the winnings to buy his mother a house, save a portion and take time to decide how to use the rest.

The 7‑Eleven that sold the winning ticket will receive a $5,000 bonus.