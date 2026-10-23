DC Council hearing exposes divide on Audi Field investment proposal

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The Brief A D.C. Council hearing exposed a divide on a proposed Audi Field investment plan. The $620 million project adds seating, a maintenance fund and local affordable housing developments. Mayor Bowser and policy critics opposed the public subsidy amid concerns over sports team handouts.



The D.C. Council is weighing a proposed public-private partnership to renovate Audi Field. The plan would include spending $300 million in public funds.

What we know:

On Friday, the council held a public hearing to discuss the proposal under the Soccer Stadium Redevelopment and Maintenance Act of 2026, which was introduced in July by Council Chair Phil Mendelson.

The bill would allow the mayor to enter into a public-private financing agreement with D.C. United and its affiliates. Under the partnership, both D.C. United and the District would contribute funds to redevelop the soccer stadium with the installation of a climate-controlled roof and more stadium seating. A $300 million municipal contribution combined with a $320 million investment from the franchise will fund the venue's modernization.

The bill would also establish the Soccer Stadium Preservation and Improvement Fund to support future maintenance and capital improvements and would commit D.C. United and affiliates to building an ancillary housing development that includes affordable housing units.

According to the proposed bill, D.C. United expects that the new roof and expanded seating will generate excess revenue for D.C., which will more than offset the District’s financial contribution.

What they're saying:

"We’re very aware of the struggles from a financial standpoint for the city, but we do believe the long term of this can continue to put dollars back into the city," said Danita Johnson, president of business operations for D.C. United.

However, the proposal continues to face opposition and criticism. The Washington Business Journal reported that Mayor Muriel Bowser opposes the Audi Field improvements, despite her support for investment plans at Capital One Arena and the new Commanders Stadium.

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Critics have also raised concerns about public spending on sports facilities.

"The District is signaling that it's open to big giveaways and, unsurprisingly, all the teams are coming to collect," said Shira Markoff of the D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute. "D.C. may be dubbed the sports capital, but it could be called the sports subsidy capital."

More than 50 people testified during Friday's hearing, including the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the United Football League, an Executive Vice President from Major League Soccer, and the Director of Soccer Operations for D.C. United.

FOX 5 DC has reached out to Mayor Bowser's office for comment.